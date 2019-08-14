Jharkhand man kills family, commits suicide

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters and then committed suicide in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Monday.

Advertising

Police said Shiv Kumar Baitha hung himself from a tree in the village. The bodies of his wife Babita Devi and two daughters aged 6 and 10 were found in a well nearby.

Garhwa SP Shivani Tewari said, “The bodies of the wife and the children were found drowned inside the well. One of daughters had injury marks on her neck. We have waiting for post mortem to give us the report. Prima facie the farmer murdered his wife.”

The SP said that the reason for the suicide is not clear.

“Family members told is that the farmer remained unwell and had been under treatment…He had also developed insomnia and had not slept for the last month. It seems that it was an act was committed out of depression,” she said.