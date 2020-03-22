Jharkhand man killed on ‘suspicion’ of being Maoist; probe on

Horo, a resident of Koyengsar village, was going to a nearby village with a sack of animal hide on his motorcycle, and fled after he saw the security personnel, the police said. (Representational Image) Horo, a resident of Koyengsar village, was going to a nearby village with a sack of animal hide on his motorcycle, and fled after he saw the security personnel, the police said. (Representational Image)

Jharkhand Police personnel on Friday killed a 36-year-old man out of “suspicion” during a combing operation against Maoists in a village in Khunti.

The police termed the man, identified as Roshan Horo, as “innocent” and have registered a case against security personnel who fired at him.

Horo, a resident of Koyengsar village, was going to a nearby village with a sack of animal hide on his motorcycle, and fled after he saw the security personnel, the police said.

Jharkhand DGP M V Rao said there is no attempt by the police to cover up the incident. He said the man was “innocent” and investigation has been initiated to ascertain what triggered the firing.

DGP Rao said a joint team of CRPF and police had set out for a combing operation since Thursday morning and there was a brief exchange of gunshots between Maoists and security personnel.

The DGP said, “Since an operation was ongoing till next day, there was a man who came and sped after seeing the personnel. He was shot. What caused the personnel to fire at him is a matter of investigation. The man had no criminal records and was innocent. A magisterial-level inquiry based on NHRC guidelines will be conducted and whoever is responsible will be prosecuted.”

Asked on IPC Sections being invoked against the police personnel, Rao said, “The FIR is not with me.”

Khunti SP Ashutosh Shekhar said: “The man sped and did not pay heed to the police, who asked him to stop. He was carrying a sack of animal hide and on suspicion police shot him twice.”

Horo’s wife Josephina Horo in a complaint to the police said he told her that he is going to a musician for making drums with the animal hide early morning on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.