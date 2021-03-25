Jharkhand man dies day after vaccine shot, third death in 10 days

Civil Surgeon Himashu Burwar said: “He had a co-morbid condition... We are waiting for the post-mortem report.”

DISTRICT AUTHORITIES in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan are awaiting the autopsy report of a 74-year-old man who died on Sunday, a day after he was administered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Chandradeep Singh and his wife, residents of Kandra village, received their first dose of Covishield on March 20. According to Singh’s daughter-in-law Manta Kumari, he was diabetic but it was “under control”. “He complained of fever after the vaccine. Next day we went to the vaccination camp and we were told it was normal. Around 4.30 pm on Sunday, he complained of restlessness and was taken to a Jamshedpur hospital where he later died,” she said.

Civil Surgeon Himashu Burwar said: “He had a co-morbid condition… We are waiting for the post-mortem report.”

Singh’s death is the third such case in the past 10 days.

On March 19, a 65-year-old man died within hours of being administered Covishield vaccine in Simdega district. Jethu Kotwar fell unconscious and died on way to a Ranchi hospital. On being asked if he had any co-morbidity, Simdega Civil Surgeon Pramod Kumar Sinha said: “In my experience, villagers don’t know if they have any co-morbid condition.”

On March 15, Shivcharan Mandal, 72, died in Jamtara district hours after getting vaccinated. As per the post-mortem report, the opinion on cause of death has been “kept reserved” awaiting viscera and histopathological report.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Karmatand Police Station based on his son Dwarka Mandal’s statement. According to him, his father complained of chest pain after which they called a local physician – Rajnath Singh – who said it could be because of a gastric problem. “He gave an injection. After 10 minutes, my father again complained of chest pain,” Dwarka stated. He died on way to hospital.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said Covishield was administered to Shivcharan. “We are on the lookout for the man who gave him the injection.” The Health Department has not officially stated the cause of the three deaths. A senior official said post-mortem in the three cases has been conducted. “The medical board in its preliminary findings has said the deaths are not directly related to complications arising out of the Covid-19 vaccine. We are waiting for histopathological examination report of all three.”