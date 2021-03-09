Jharkhand: Man dies after mob assault on theft suspicion

Sources in the police said Sachin Kumar Verma was allegedly stealing a truck when a few labourers grabbed him and beat him up for hours.

A 22-year-old man died Monday morning, hours after he was attacked by a mob that accused him of theft in the Upper Bazar area of Ranchi. The incident took place in the market area when labourers were loading and unloading goods. Police said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sources in the police said 22-year-old Sachin Kumar Verma was allegedly stealing a truck when a few labourers grabbed him and beat him up for several hours. The man stayed a few blocks away from the Upper Bazar area. Police said they were informed about the incident Monday morning after which they took the man to the police station and then to the hospital.

Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha said, “A man was beaten up Sunday night and we received information Monday morning after which the man was taken to the police station and then to the hospital after which he died. We are investigating the case and will arrest the perpetrators soon.”

“We are inquiring why the police first took the man to the police station instead of hospital,” he added.

On Monday, local residents and Verma’s family members staged a protest outside Kotwali Police Station with the body, demanding arrest of the accused.

Ranchi Sadar Hospital Deputy Superintendent said police took the man to the hospital around 8.15 am on Monday. “There were injuries on his body and we administered first- aid. Blood was oozing from his teeth, but no wound was seen on the head. We told the police to wait for the X-Ray so that we could conduct a proper investigation. However, the police took him away. Around 9.20 am, he was again brought to the hospital and was declared brought dead.”