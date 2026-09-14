Jharkhand man claims officer tore his papers, thrashed kin after row over SIR notice

Amid the SIR exercise in Jharkhand, a dispute broke out at the Kurku block office in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, with a villager alleging that the Circle Officer tore his documents during a discussion over a notice issued to him. He also alleged that another man accompanying him was assaulted during the incident that took place on Saturday.

The officer, Abhay Kumar Dwivedi, denied the allegations.

Arshad Ansari, a construction worker and resident of Chauda village, told The Indian Express that he had gone to the Kurku block office on September 12 after receiving a notice related to his voter details.

According to the 34-year-old, the notice stated that there was a discrepancy in his father’s name.

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Ansari said he had taken photocopies of his Aadhaar card, voter ID, the 2003 electoral roll, and land-related documents to the office. He said he went to the office to find out whether any additional document, including a vanshavali (genealogy document), was required for the verification.

“I am not very educated and wanted to understand what documents I had to submit. So, I approached the officer to assist me but he got aggressive over it and shouted on me,” Ansari said.

He alleged that during the discussion, the CO became angry and tore the notice and the documents attached to it, including photocopies of his Aadhaar card, voter ID, the 2003 electoral roll and land records.

Ansari also alleged that his relative Sajid was assaulted by the officer when he intervened during the altercation.

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A video provided to The Indian Express appears to show the officer raising his hand and moving towards a man during the argument.

‘Who will we turn to for assistance?’

Sajid told The Indian Express that Ansari was scolded and all his documents were torn into pieces. “Then, we all gathered to speak to him (the officer) and he raised his hands and hit me. This is unfortunate that an official, who is there to help us, indulges in such an unprofessional act. We have already been disturbed by the process for so many months and if the officials will not cooperate, then who will we turn to for assistance?” said Sajid.

As the matter escalated, local residents gathered at the block office and staged a protest during which they also raised slogans. Protesters alleged that some people on social media had reported that Muslims were trying to assault and lynch the officer, which was not true.

Mohammad Mehmood Sultan, a protester said, “After the altercation, CO officer locked himself inside his office for around two hours to avoid any conversation with people. That circulated everywhere on social media as rumour that the protesters tried to assault and lynch him.”

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CO Dwivedi denied the allegations of assault and tearing of papers, stating there was no such incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the CO said people had come to his office two-three times earlier as well and may have been disturbed because of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Dwivedi said officials had explained to them already that a vanshavali was not required in every case, and that the necessary documents could be checked and processed. Asked about the video in which he appeared to raise his hand towards a man, he said no assault was carried out by him.

Dwivedi said he is also the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) at Nimdih block and is serving as the officer in charge at Kurku. He said his role included signing vanshavalis, adding that officials had been working to help residents complete their documentation.

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He said officials had also been collecting land records and maps and organising camps to help residents obtain certificates. “We want the SIR done successfully for everyone and people are cooperating with us,” he said.

Dwivedi appealed to people to cooperate with the SIR process, adding the dispute should now be put to rest.

No complaint from either side has been filed in the matter.

Reacting to the incident, local AJSU leader Ashok Saw said the CO’s behaviour and statement were “totally wrong”. He said, “This is not the first time. The CO has earlier pushed people, snatched papers and abused people. There are complaints against him from Nimdih block as well where he assaulted the Adivasis. In Kurku, people of all communities were present, not just one community. The CO abused and manhandled them.”