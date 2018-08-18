Jharkhand: Man beaten up over suspicion of child’s murder, dies

“Postmortem has established strangulation as cause of death. Sexual assault has been ruled out,” said OC, Jama, Sanjay Kumar Malviya. (Representational) “Postmortem has established strangulation as cause of death. Sexual assault has been ruled out,” said OC, Jama, Sanjay Kumar Malviya. (Representational)

An unidentified man, in his mid-40s, died in a hospital after he was thrashed by a mob on the suspicion that he had murdered a seven-year-old girl. The incident was reported from Barapalasi station in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Wednesday. The man succumbed to his injuries in Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad on Thursday.

The police said they have registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. One has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s maternal grandmother, in which she accused the man of killing the girl. The other FIR has been registered by the police against unidentified villagers who beat up the man . No arrests have been made so far.

According to police, the girl went missing on Wednesday and her family members and a few others reached the railway station looking for her. While her body was found inside a toilet on a station platform and the man was spotted outside the toilet, the police said. Suspecting him to be involved in the murder, the men beat him up, the police said, adding that on reaching the spot they took him to hospital where he succumbed.

“Postmortem has established strangulation as cause of death. Sexual assault has been ruled out,” said OC, Jama, Sanjay Kumar Malviya.

