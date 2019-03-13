Jharkhand: Man beaten to death by sister’s ‘harassers’, brother in hospital

One person was beaten to death and another severely injured in Karimendin village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday after they confronted a few men after their sister was allegedly harassed by them earlier in the day.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case, and are currently in search for the others involved.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Hydernagar Police Station area.

According to the police, a minor girl was allegedly harassed when she was returning home after attending tuition at around 9.30 am on Tuesday. Police said she complained about the incident to her brothers Abdul Vakil Khan and Danish Khan.

The two brothers then went to confront the alleged harassers, and were consequently beaten up, with Vakil succumbing to his injuries.

“A few men taunted Vakil and Danish Khan’s sister, after which they engaged in an scuffle with the prime accused Deepak Ram. Vakil Khan was hit with a rod on his chest, and prima facie died of internal injuries. Danish Khan is also injured and has been admitted to the hospital. We have arrested Deepak Ram and one co-accused, and a hunt is on to nab the others engaged in the fight,” said Palamu Superintendent of Police, Indrajit Mahatha.

Ruling out a mob-lynching, Mahatha said: “Both sides fought each other…The incident had occurred in a fit of rage.”

Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 302(murder), 34(common intention), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Police said that they are also trying to ascertain the age of the girl who was harassed, and based on that they will add more sections.

Jharkhand ADG (operations) M L Meena said that forces have been deployed in the area so that there is no communal tension in the area.