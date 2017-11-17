Jharkhand: Man alleges torture in police custody, probe ordered

Virendra Mandal, a resident of Bankati village, was taken into custody last Friday. He was released on Tuesday after his father and some other villagers met the SP. (Photo for representation purpose) Virendra Mandal, a resident of Bankati village, was taken into custody last Friday. He was released on Tuesday after his father and some other villagers met the SP. (Photo for representation purpose)

A 30-year-old man has alleged severe torture in police custody for four days on the suspicion that he was involved in a theft at a common services centre in Khairkocha village in Raj Nagar police station area of Jharkhand’s Seraikela- Kharsawan district.

SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said a DSP has been asked to probe the allegations and action would be taken on the basis of his report. The SP added that the man who has alleged torture was not an accused in the theft case, but only a suspect.

Virendra Mandal, a resident of Bankati village, was taken into custody last Friday. He was released on Tuesday after his father and some other villagers met the SP.

Mandal said he runs a small business. “Initially, they told me that they would leave me after questioning. But they kept me in the police station till last Tuesday and beat me up. They hung me upside down and beat me. They stripped me, rubbed salt on my wounds and also poured petrol into my private parts,” he said, questioning why he was detained for four days if there was no case against him. Mandal also claimed that Badal Mahato, who ran the services centre, was his friend.

According to police, a computer, cash and a camera had been stolen from the common services centre on November 6. CCTV footage showed the involvement of three persons, one of them wearing a helmet.

The SP said: “Mahato received a call from Mandal’s number and the caller claimed to be a journalist and sought the video. When he saw the caller’s WhatsApp display picture, he found it to be similar to that of the man wearing a helmet in the footage. Mahato… began suspecting his (Mandal’s) involvement.”

