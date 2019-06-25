Jharkhand lynching: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be chanted by embracing people, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Terming the recent lynching of a 22-year-old man in Jharkhand a “heinous crime”, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that “Jai Shri Ram” could be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

Naqvi called for strict action against those involved in such incidents. “People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive — to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government. These are isolated cases and we are completely against them,” he said.

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob that accused him of theft and allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan district. The video clip of the incident had surfaced online.

Ansari was seen chanting and pleading with the mob to stop the assault. Ansari was arrested by police after the assault on June 18 for theft and sent to judicial custody. He died on Saturday after he was rushed to the civil hospital in Saraikela-Kharsawan district and later to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari’s death and a special investigation team has been set up to look into the matter.