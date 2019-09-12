Jharkhand lynching case: Wife of Tabrez Ansari demands CBI inquiry

The wife of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a mob that accused him of theft in Jharkhand nearly four months ago, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. Ansari’s wife Shaista Parveen said she did not have faith in the investigation by the district police, PTI reported.

The demand comes in light of the Jharkhand Police’s decision to drop murder charges under IPC Section 302 against the 11 accused.

“I strongly demand a CBI probe into the incident of lynching of my husband as I have no faith in the investigation by the district police,” PTI quoted 19-year-old Shaista Parveen as saying. She has also sought restoration of the murder charge against the accused.

Last month, police had filed a chargesheet under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) citing the “final post-mortem report” that Ansari died of “cardiac arrest” and stated that it was “not a case of pre-meditated murder”. Police had earlier invoked the murder charge in the FIR filed on a complaint by Ansari’s wife.

Parveen also asked why the police did not shift her husband to a hospital, as he had received injuries due to the assault, instead of sending him to jail.

“I will not accept anything less than death sentence against the prime accused and life term for the other accused,” PTI quoted her as saying.

When asked whether she had demanded the CBI inquiry in writing, Parveen said she had raised the issue before the media and was contemplating to write about it to the authorities concerned, adding that no compensation has been given to her yet.

“The investigation into Tabrez’s lynching case was meticulous and based on a fair investigation, medical and post-mortem reports,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police of Seraikela-Kharsawan Karthik S as saying.

On June 18, a mob in Dhatkidih village tied Ansari to a pole, accused him of theft, assaulted him and allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram and “Jai Hanuman”. After the assault, Ansari was arrested on charges of theft and sent to judicial custody.

Four days later, he was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the assault. On June 25, a doctor who conducted the post mortem told The Indian Express that Ansari’s death was “in all possibility” caused by a brain haemorrhage triggered by a head injury.