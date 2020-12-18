Jharkhand launches cyber crime prevention scheme

In the last five years, 4803 cyber crimes have surfaced in Jharkhand

Aiming to “protect women” from growing cybercrimes, Jharkhand government Thursday announced the launch of Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children Scheme (CCPWC) in the state.

It aims to start online cyber crime registration, capacity building, awareness creation and research and development units. It was stated by the officials during the Home Department review.

During the meeting, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren emphasized on police ‘modernization’ and the officers to make a robust system to tackle growing cybercrime.

In the last five years, 4803 cyber crimes have surfaced in Jharkhand, out of which 1536 cases have been disposed. In the months alone, 355 cyber criminals have been arrested, said officials privy to the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that students from the various schools statewide should be trained for ‘community policing’.

As per the release, there are 36,000 sanctioned posts of Home Guards in Jharkhand, out of which 19000 are paid on daily basis based on their work. However, all don’t get the work on a daily basis.

“It was decided that the government offices should explore the possibility of giving them jobs as security guards.” The CM also said to get trained sniffer dogs for crime prevention.

