Woman says hung upside down in police custody, 2 Jharkhand cops suspended

3 min readRanchiOct 10, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Two policemen in Jharkhand’s Latehar have been suspended following an Adivasi woman’s allegations that she was assaulted and hung upside down in custody during questioning over alleged poppy cultivation.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police to take action in the matter.
The 33-year-old woman alleged that she was assaulted by Bariyatu police station officer-in-charge Prabhat Kumar Das and other personnel on October 5 while grazing goats near Bagnadi Mahua in her village. According to her complaint, the policemen, who were in plain clothes, accused her of involvement in poppy cultivation and assaulted her.
“I was taken to the police station, tied up and hung upside down and beaten with sticks. They touch me inappropriately and forced green chillies inside my mouth,” she said, adding that she was subjected to sexual harassment.
Puniya further alleged that she was made to record a video statement before her release and asked to say that she was involved in poppy cultivation. “I was threatened that my motorcycle and mobile phone would not be returned if I did not make the statement as instructed,” she added.
She also alleged that the police searched her house before taking her into custody and took away Rs 80,000 in savings. “Despite our home coming under the Herhanj police station limits, bada babu of another police station came and took me to that station to assault,” she said.
Taking cognisance of the allegations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Latehar police to take action in a post on X.
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The Latehar police subsequently said that Das and Constable Manish Kumar Ram, a CCTNS operator at Bariyatu police station, had been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against them.
According to the police, a joint inquiry team has been formed to investigate the complaint submitted by Puniya and other women. The complaint was also forwarded by the village head and the mukhiya.
The police said that, according to preliminary findings, Das received information on October 5 that Puniya’s husband, Mukesh Ganjhu, and another man were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of opium. A team was subsequently formed to conduct a raid near Bagnadi Mahua to verify the information and make arrests.
The police claimed that Puniya was present at the spot along with her husband and Yadav, and that opium was allegedly found in her possession. According to the police, Puniya bit Constable Ram’s hand during the raid and snatched a packet of opium, handing it to Yadav, who allegedly fled with it.
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The police also acknowledged a procedural lapse, stating that the raid and recovery proceedings were conducted in the absence of a gazetted officer or magistrate, which it said was required under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The police said the allegations made by Puniya in her complaint were still being investigated and that the inquiry report was awaited.