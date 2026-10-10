Woman says hung upside down in police custody, 2 Jharkhand cops suspended

According to the police, a joint inquiry team has been formed to investigate the complaint submitted by Puniya and other women. (Representational Image

Two policemen in Jharkhand’s Latehar have been suspended following an Adivasi woman’s allegations that she was assaulted and hung upside down in custody during questioning over alleged poppy cultivation.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police to take action in the matter.

The 33-year-old woman alleged that she was assaulted by Bariyatu police station officer-in-charge Prabhat Kumar Das and other personnel on October 5 while grazing goats near Bagnadi Mahua in her village. According to her complaint, the policemen, who were in plain clothes, accused her of involvement in poppy cultivation and assaulted her.

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“I was taken to the police station, tied up and hung upside down and beaten with sticks. They touch me inappropriately and forced green chillies inside my mouth,” she said, adding that she was subjected to sexual harassment.