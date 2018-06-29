Jharkhand stand-off: Cash prize for info on three abducted policemen

Security personnel patrol the area where the three policemen were abducted, in Khunti district. (PTI Photo) Security personnel patrol the area where the three policemen were abducted, in Khunti district. (PTI Photo)

Police havE announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing information about the three policemen who were abducted from the residence of Khunti BJP MP Kariya Munda. The raids to rescue the policemen, meanwhile, continued on Thursday, with the police also raiding Ubduru, the village of Patthalgarhi movement leader Yusuf Purty.

Abduction of the three policemen guarding the MP’s residence had led to a stand-off between the police and Patthalgarhi supporters for nearly 18 hours in Ghaghra village in Khunti. Following inputs that the abducted policemen had been kept there, the police had stormed the village Wednesday morning, but could not find them.

The police also said they were appealing to people in the villages to help rescue the policemen as they did not want them to face unnecessary harassment.



DIG (Ranchi) A V Homkar said: “The cash reward has been announced by Khunti SP for anybody providing information about the guards. The police team also visited Udburu. We have made repeated announcements to tell villagers that we don’t intend to unnecessarily harass them or cause them any undue trouble. We are working on the inputs we have and conducting raids.”

Some of the persons detained at Ghaghra village on Wednesday have been called for questioning, said police.

