Speeding truck rams women helping scooterist in Jharkhand. Infant among 7 dead

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the... Read More
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- accidental death
- Jharkhand
Seven people, including an infant, were killed after a speeding truck ran over a group that had gathered on a road to help a scooterist in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Thursday night.
The accident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday. According to Khunti’s Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg, a scooter slipped into a roadside ditch in the village. The scooterist was from the same village and asked residents for help to pull the two-wheeler out of the ditch.
“Several women from the village came to help; some children accompanied them. They were standing on the road when a speeding heavy truck ran into the group,” the senior police officer said, adding that the truck was possibly coming from Ramgarh-Hazaribagh side. He said the truck may have been speeding and lost control while turning. Visuals from the spot showed that the 16-wheel truck crashed into a tree after the accident.
#WATCH | Khunti, Jharkhand: Visuals from the spot after seven people died and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district. An overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider.
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
The victims have been identified as 11-month-old Saurabh Nayak, his mother Anjali Kumari, Pako Devi, Jayanti Devi, Manhu Devi, Golu Kumar and Tuti Kumari. Five-year-old Khushbu Kumari was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Khunti Sadar Hospital.
The truck driver left the vehicle and fled the spot after the accident, and has switched off his mobile phone, Garg said. Police teams are trying to track him down and contact his family to ensure his surrender.
खूंटी के कर्रा में हुए सड़क हादसे में सात लोगों की मृत्यु की हृदयविदारक खबर से मन व्यथित है।
इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। मारांग बुरु दिवंगत लोगों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर और शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें।
हादसे में इलाजरत घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं।
— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 6, 2026
Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the deceased and give strength to their families to bear this loss. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured and undergoing treatment,” he wrote on X.