Speeding truck rams women helping scooterist in Jharkhand. Infant among 7 dead

Seven people, including an infant, were killed after a speeding truck ran over a group that had gathered on a road to help a scooterist in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Thursday night.

The accident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday. According to Khunti’s Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg, a scooter slipped into a roadside ditch in the village. The scooterist was from the same village and asked residents for help to pull the two-wheeler out of the ditch.

“Several women from the village came to help; some children accompanied them. They were standing on the road when a speeding heavy truck ran into the group,” the senior police officer said, adding that the truck was possibly coming from Ramgarh-Hazaribagh side. He said the truck may have been speeding and lost control while turning. Visuals from the spot showed that the 16-wheel truck crashed into a tree after the accident.