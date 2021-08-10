Jharkhand judge death: SC tells CBI to file weekly reports before Jharkhand HC

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-creates a scene during their investigation of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's alleged murder case at in Dhanbad (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court Monday asked the CBI to file weekly reports before the Jharkhand High Court on the status of the probe into the death of Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand. It said the High Court Chief Justice would monitor the investigation.

“Taking into account the gravity of the matter, we deem it appropriate to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a report before the High Court of Jharkhand every week and we further request the Chief Justice of the said High Court to monitor the investigation,” a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant said.

The court also expressed its dissatisfaction at the probe report filed by the CBI, saying it had no mention of the reason or motive behind the incident.

“There is nothing in the sealed cover”, the bench told Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta replied that all the developments after CBI took over the case had been placed in the report.

But the court said: “That is not what we want. We want something concrete. Your people have not indicated anything about the motive or reason.”

The S-G responded that some people are under custody and being interrogated and that he cannot reveal anything more at this stage.

ASJ Anand was on a morning walk when he was knocked down by an autorickshaw that veered sharply towards him on an empty road in Dhanbad on July 28.

The CCTV visuals of the incident raised suspicions of a premeditated crime.

Following the incident, the top court had registered a suo motu case, saying it will address larger questions of security for judges across the country.

On Monday, the bench tagged the matter with another pending case which also raises the question of security of judicial officers.

“Apart from the specific incident in question, this Court had also taken up this matter to take note of attempt(s) to resolve the alarming situation in the country where judicial officers and lawyers are being pressurized and intimidated by threats of, and/or actual violence. There is, therefore, an institutional need to create an environment where judicial officers feel safe and secure” the court said, tagging the matter with the 2019 petition.