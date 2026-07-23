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75% candidates miss Jharkhand govt exam; many blame late emails, far-off centres

Field Worker Recruitment Examination, notified in 2024, was held two years later on July 19. Of the 3,22,867 candidates who registered for it, only 86,444 appeared.

75% candidates miss Jharkhand govt exam; many blame late emails, far-off centresOf the 3,22,867 candidates who registered for the exam, only 86,444, or around 26%, appeared for it.(Representative Image/AI)
Written by: Shubham Tigga
5 min readRanchiJul 23, 2026 08:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM IST

Nearly 75% of the candidates who applied to take the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s (JSSC) Field Worker Recruitment Examination missed the test amid complaints regarding the distance to exam centres and the alleged delay in the email intimation regarding admit cards.

The examination was conducted on July 19 for 510 Field Worker posts advertised by the JSSC in 2024. Over 3 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment, for which the exam was held nearly two years after the notification was issued.

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Shubham
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at Read More

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