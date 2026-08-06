Jharkhand protests intensify as Governor meets Soren, student delegation set for talks

3 min readRanchiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 05:06 PM IST
As the protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s public service and staff selection commissions continue, Governor Santosh Gangwar has met Soren amid the rising student protests for wider reforms. This comes as a delegation of five protesters will meet the chief minister on Thursday, organisers said.
“Honorable Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren JMM ji met today at Lok Bhawan and was apprised of the appointment processes of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as matters related to the student movement,” a statement by the Lok Bhawan said. “The chief minister assured that the state government is committed to ensuring justice for the students. He stated that the government would ensure no injustice occurred against the youth and that necessary action would be taken.”
The Jharkhand government later said it will send a three-member delegation to meet protesters. The delegation will have a member each from JMM, Congress and RJD.
The controversy began soon after the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination earlier this month. The Commission shortlisted 2,204 candidates for the Main examination against 103 vacancies, but allegations of irregularities began soon after. Around 3.5 lakh people took the exam.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (right) meet Governor Santosh Gangwar (left) in Ranchi, on Wednesday. (Photo: @jhar_governor)
At the heart of the protests, which come against the backdrop of the developments at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, are allegations of paper leaks in the exam. The Hemant Soren government has tried to act fast — 16 people have been arrested, and the Chief Minister has said they stand with the youth.
A student delegation of five will meet the chief minister on Thursday, organisers of the protest said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the protests rocked the first day of the Monsoon Session in the Jharkhand Assembly, with BJP legislators wearing masks as a symbolic protest.
The masks worn by the saffron party MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, carried a printed message demanding the government’s reply over the alleged irregularities. Legislators have demanded a CBI probe into the allegations.
A protester gets medical attention during an indefinite protest, at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, on Thursday. (PTI)
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The growing protests have led the chief minister to promise a thorough inquiry, saying on Wednesday that the question paper leak issues were a national problem.
— With PTI inputs