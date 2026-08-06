Jharkhand protests intensify as Governor meets Soren, student delegation set for talks

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during his indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, in Ranchi, on Thursday. (PTI)

As the protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s public service and staff selection commissions continue, Governor Santosh Gangwar has met Soren amid the rising student protests for wider reforms. This comes as a delegation of five protesters will meet the chief minister on Thursday, organisers said.

“Honorable Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren JMM ji met today at Lok Bhawan and was apprised of the appointment processes of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as matters related to the student movement,” a statement by the Lok Bhawan said. “The chief minister assured that the state government is committed to ensuring justice for the students. He stated that the government would ensure no injustice occurred against the youth and that necessary action would be taken.”