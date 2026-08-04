Jharkhand CM says decision on protesting job aspirants’ demands at ‘appropriate time’

Jharkhand CM said that the government is sensitive to students' concerns and assured them of Justice. (ANI screengrab)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was treating the concerns of protesting job aspirants with “complete seriousness” and that a decision on their demands would be taken “at the appropriate time”.

The remarks came as job aspirants, who have been on an indefinite sit-in at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29, intensified their agitation by demanding that alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment examinations be investigated by an independent panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

“With scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren told reporters.