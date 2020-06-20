Jharkhand: JMM supremo Soren, BJP state chief Prakash win

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand on Friday. Prakash got 30 votes while Soren, a former chief minister, received 31. The Congress, which is in alliance with JMM, put up its own candidate—Shahzada Anwar got 18 votes.
A total of 79 legislators cast their ballot during the elections that were held with in line with social distancing norms. A postgraduate in political science, Prakash has earlier been the party’s state secretary and state vice-president, besides holding other key posts.
Meanwhile, the BJP criticised Congress for fielding a candidate of its own despite being in alliance. The BJP had put up its legislators in a hostel before the elections.
