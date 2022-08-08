scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav to celebrate tribal life kicks off tomorrow

Attendees at the Jharkhand festival will find a number of events, such as seminars, art and music concerts, fashion shows, food festivals and various cultural programmes, the state government said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 5:50:40 pm
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will preside over the festival. (Photo: Twitter@Hemant Soren)

Jharkhand is all set to celebrate Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav on August 10-11 that will see participation of artists from tribal-dominated states, including the north-eastern states of India. According to the state government, the festival will weave the “best of cultural strands of the participating states” to bring to the world “the rich tribal tapestry through a host of exciting events like Tribal Fashion Shows, Tribal Food Festivals, Handicraft Exhibitions etc.”

The final preparations for the two-day festival are in full swing. Attendees at the festival will find a number of events such as seminars, art and music concerts, fashion shows, food festivals and various cultural programmes to exhibit the “unparalleled and vibrant tribal arts”, said the government in its press release. Invitations have been sent to artists across states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Mizoram ,among other tribal-dominated states, by the Department of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme will be held at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground on August 9 at 1 pm, and will be attended by Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony, to be held on August 10. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will preside over the festival.

In a press release, the government said, “The Mahotsav which aims to celebrate the uniqueness when it comes to the vibrant demography that the state of Jharkhand has along with the other participating states shall be a pertinent step in exhibiting the fine blend of the state’s rich historic past and new age aspirations. This shall be achieved by a host of cultural programmes, food festivals, art and craft exhibitions which are to be organised at the Morabadi Ground, sports event which shall be hosted at the Morabadi Football ground, moderated panel discussions at the Hockey Stadium and seminars which are to be conducted at the Tribal Research Institute.”

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:34:20 pm
