Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed as car rams truck in Jamshedpur

People gather at the site after a car rammed into a stationary truck, in Jamshedpur, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter was among four people killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)

Four people — including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh — were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Marine Drive in Jamshedpur’s Sonari area early Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am near Domuhani.

The deceased have been identified as Trisha Singh, younger daughter of Deepika Pandey Singh, and Sarthak Agrawal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal. According to police, the four were travelling in a white Swift car that rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

The impact left the car severely damaged, with its upper portion crushed and the vehicle wedged under the truck. All four were trapped inside the mangled car.