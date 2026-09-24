Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed as car rams truck in Jamshedpur

The bodies were eventually taken out with the help of a gas cutter after cutting through the damaged car.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Jharkhand minister's daughter among 4 killed as car rams into parked truckPeople gather at the site after a car rammed into a stationary truck, in Jamshedpur, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter was among four people killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)
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Four people — including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh — were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Marine Drive in Jamshedpur’s Sonari area early Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am near Domuhani.

The deceased have been identified as Trisha Singh, younger daughter of Deepika Pandey Singh, and Sarthak Agrawal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal. According to police, the four were travelling in a white Swift car that rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

The impact left the car severely damaged, with its upper portion crushed and the vehicle wedged under the truck. All four were trapped inside the mangled car.

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The bodies were eventually taken out with the help of a gas cutter after cutting through the damaged car. They were sent to MGM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the deaths. In a post on X, Soren said he was deeply distressed by the “extremely sad and heart-wrenching” news of the death of the daughter of Deepika Pandey Singh, whom he referred to as a fellow minister and sister, along with others in the accident.

“Losing a child is a pain beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult hour, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families,” Soren said.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also expressed condolences. In a post on X, he said he was saddened by the untimely death of the girl injured in the road accident and prayed for strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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