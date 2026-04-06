Worker killed, 7 suffer severe burns as massive furnace blast rocks Jharkhand town

A total of nine people were injured in the blast that took place at the Jharkhand Ispat Plant Private Limited in Hesla. (Express Photo)

One worker died and seven suffered severe burns in a furnace explosion at a plant in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Monday.

A total of nine people were injured in the blast that took place at the Jharkhand Ispat Plant Private Limited in Hesla. According to Ramgarh police, the blast took place at around 4 am while work was underway at the plant. Officers said the explosion was so powerful that it triggered panic in the surrounding area. Workers near the furnace were caught in molten iron and flames, they said, adding that production activities were immediately halted following the incident.

All the injured were initially taken for treatment to Ramgarh town, after which the critically injured were referred to Ranchi, where a worker named Ashok Bedia later died during treatment at Dev Kamal Hospital, officials at the hospital said.