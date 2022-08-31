scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Jharkhand incidents: Governor seeks report from DGP on help’s abuse, eviction of Dalits

Seema, BJP’s national executive member in Jharkhand and wife of a retired IAS officer, was booked after a video of the domestic help, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais (File Photo)

Taking cognisance of physical abuse of a domestic help in Ranchi and eviction of around 50 Dalit families out of their homes in Palamu district, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has asked the DGP to submit a report within two days, while rebuking the police for “inaction”.

A press release issued by the Governor House stated: “Seema Patra, wife of a former IAS officer, physically abused her domestic help in Ashok Nagar in Ranchi and why the DGP has not acted against the accused. It is a grave problem…In Palamu district, under Pandu Police Station, a particular community drove 50 Dalits out of their homes. It is worrisome.”

Seema, BJP’s national executive member in Jharkhand and wife of a retired IAS officer, was booked after a video of the domestic help, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media. An FIR was registered against Seema under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (grievous hurt), 346 (wrongful confinement), 374(unlawful compulsory labour) at Argora police station.

According to the FIR, complainant Vivek Anand Baskey, a government employee, received a message from Seema’s son Ayushman, detailing the physical violence going on against the domestic help in the house. “Since she was a tribal and so am I, Ayushman thought I would be able to rescue her. His mother was planning to take Sunita, who was not in good health and had defecated and urinated in her dress, to Varanasi to leave her at some ashram,” the FIR reads. Baskey knew the family from 2002.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

The FIR stated that Ayushman also showed pictures of the domestic help with bruises. Seema allegedly got her son admitted to a psychiatric centre when he started complaining about the physical torture of the domestic help, reads the FIR. “With the help of the police, the son was taken to a psychiatric hospital where he shouted at his mother: ‘You made her [domestic help] drink her own urine. What kind of inhuman person you are’,” it says.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The domestic help who come from Gumla joined Patras as domestic help about 10 years ago. Baskey also met Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and SSP, urging that Ayushman’s medical condition be examined independently.

Advertisement

In Palamu district, 50 Dalit families that were living in a village for four decades were forcibly driven out. An FIR has been registered against 12 people, belonging to Muslim community. Dalit families belong to the “Mushar” caste.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:28:25 am
Next Story

Police bust baby selling racket with arrest of doctor and Asha worker

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement