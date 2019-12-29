Jharkhand: In first cabinet decision, Hemant govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (2nd Left), Cabinet Minister Rameshwar Oraon (L), Alamgir Alam (right) poses for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony (PTI Photo) Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (2nd Left), Cabinet Minister Rameshwar Oraon (L), Alamgir Alam (right) poses for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony (PTI Photo)

In its first cabinet decision, the Hemant Soren government Sunday decided to drop all cases registered against people during the Pathalgadi movement in 2017-2018 as well as against people booked in the protests after the former Raghubar Das government attempted to tweak Chotanagpur and Santhal Paragna tenancy Acts.

The cabinet also directed to create necessary posts for judicial officers for fast track courts in every district dealing with cases pertaining to women and children, besides paying all dues to Anganwadi workers and para-teachers. JMM leader Stephen Marandi is selected as the speaker of the upcoming assembly. The decisions came shortly after JMM working president Hemant Soren took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Jharkhand in the presence of opposition leaders.



Pathalgadi movement began in 2017-18, when giant stone plaques had come up outside villages in the district, declaring the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority. The plaques had inscriptions from the Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled areas) Act or PESA, which the tribals quoted to claim their independence from the state and assert their rights and culture.

While the movement petered out, many villagers alleged “police brutality” or what they called “state’s repression”. A total of 19 cases of sedition among others were charged against 172 people, out of which police had sought prosecution sanction against 96 accused.

Another important decision is of lending support to anganwadi workers and para teachers (appointed on annual contract), who had protested for an increase in honorarium and pension, and for regularisation of their jobs, respectively.

Anagwadi workers were beaten up by the police during the protest due to which they developed a resentment against the BJP. The cabinet decision to clear all old dues of para teachers and aanganwadi workers is seen as much needed relief by these workers.

The cabinet also ordered to fill all vacant posts in the state government and directed that various camps be organised at district, block and Panchayat level to clear the payment backlogs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App