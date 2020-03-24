Jharkhand House passes resolution against NRC, seeks NPR in 2010 format

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File)

Amid a lockdown to arrest the coronavirus outbreak, the Jharkhand government on Monday passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population of Register (NPR).

The Assembly’s Budget session was suspended after state Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam passed the resolution and requested the government to take into account the 2010 NPR manual.

He announced that the state government has requested the Union government to not implement the NRC and the NPR based on 2010 manual.

Immediately after the announcement, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato postponed the Assembly proceedings indefinitely in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition leaders, however, raised the issue that there was no discussion on the resolution against the NRC and NPR in the House.

BJP leader Deepak Prakash said: “At a time when the entire country is under a lockdown, the Jharkhand government’s decision to pass a resolution is unfortunate without any debate on this serious issue. Both issues are subject to Central government’s decision.The government is doing appeasement politics.”

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance came to power in Jharkhand late last year, dethroning the BJP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.