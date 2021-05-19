Jharkhand hospital flags non-functional ventilators it got under PM Cares

The hospital also told the PM about the lack of technical manpower in the state.

JHARKHAND’S BIGGEST government hospital, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), flagged concerns about non-functional ventilators given to it through PM Cares Fund during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual interaction with prominent doctors across India on Monday.

Representing RIMS, Dr Pradip Bhattacharya, who heads the Critical Care Unit at the hospital, told Prime Minister Modi how the hospital increased its medical capacity during the second surge of the pandemic.

But Dr Bhattacharya told The Indian Express, he also flagged the issues. “I told our PM that we [RIMS] were given 100 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators through PM Cares Fund … But I also told him that out 104 ventilators, 45 did not work.”

“The problems ranged from several parts missing to facing problems in assembling due to some technical issues. I also said that we should aim for quality high-end products instead of going for quantity,” he said.

Jharkhand has so far received 500 ventilators in the first tranche and 750 in the second through PM Cares Fund.