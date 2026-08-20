All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)

Jharkhand High Court stays Soren government’s JSSC-CGL exam cancellation.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday called for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination results and all examinations conducted by the testing agency. The announcement came following a prolonged protest by students demanding action over alleged irregularities. The state government subsequently cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission — Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

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