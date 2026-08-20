Jharkhand High Court stays Soren government’s JSSC-CGL exam cancellation

Jharkhand High Court stays Soren government's JSSC-CGL exam cancellation

Written by: Shubham Tigga
1 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 04:28 PM IST
All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)
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Jharkhand High Court stays Soren government’s JSSC-CGL exam cancellation.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday called for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination results and all examinations conducted by the testing agency. The announcement came following a prolonged protest by students demanding action over alleged irregularities. The state government subsequently cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission — Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

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Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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