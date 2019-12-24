Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to take oath on December 29

Earlier Tuesday, Soren was formally elected the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party leader. (File) Earlier Tuesday, Soren was formally elected the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party leader. (File)

After securing a win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM working president Hemant Soren Tuesday met Governor Droupadi Murmu to stake claim to form government in the state.

Soren will take oath on December 29 at 1 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

Earlier today, he was formally elected as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party leader.

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, and of the Congress and RJD — which comprised the Opposition alliance in the Assembly polls — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine had bagged 47 seats in the state’s 81-member Assembly.

