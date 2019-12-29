Opposition’s show of strength today at Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies.

Jharkhand Mukthi Morcha chief Hemant Soren will be sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony in Ranchi today. Soren succeeds BJP leader Raghubar Das and will be given the oath of secrecy by Governor Droupadi Murmu at 2 pm today in Ranchi’s Mohrabadi grounds. Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies.

The swearing-in is expected to turn into a display of Opposition unity, similar to the oath-taking ceremony of JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy as the Karnataka CM in Bengaluru in May 2018.

From Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram and Ahmed Patel to NCP’s Sharad Pawar, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, DMK’s M K Stalin, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, top leaders of the Opposition are expected to be present at the swearing-in as they are all said to have accepted Soren’s invitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited to the occasion, expressed his inability to attend the ceremony due to his busy schedule. Hemant Soren has also extended an invite to the former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Ministers including Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh’s Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Bhagel and Maharashtra’s Thackeray are also likely to attend.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, Harivansh is also in the long list of invitees as is the outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das. JMM has also extended an invite to the stalwarts from the fields of industry, sports, art, literature and every section of the society will be present to witness the “historic occasion.” The party has appealed to the people of Jharkhand to attend the ceremony as it would be a happy sight of democracy.

In the election results announced on December 23, the JMM won 30 seats while its alliance partners, Congress and RJD, grabbed 16 and one, each. The Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi, which has three MLAs in the 81-member House, has extended support to JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The BJP with 25 seats is in the opposition.

