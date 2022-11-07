Illegal mining case: Relief for Hemant Soren as Supreme Court sets aside Jharkhand HC order

The Supreme Court Monday allowed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea challenging a Jharkhand High Court order, setting aside the order against him in an illegal mining case.

The High Court had recently held the PIL seeking a probe against Soren in the alleged mining scam case as maintainable.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia pronounced the judgment today.

The row had started with the BJP accusing Soren of allocating a mining lease to his political advisor Pankaj Mishra and press advisor Abhishek Prasad. Mishra is in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him following raids conducted to unearth alleged illegal mining in the state.