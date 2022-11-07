scorecardresearch
Illegal mining case: Relief for Hemant Soren as Supreme Court sets aside Jharkhand HC order

The Jharkhand High Court order had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a probe against him over allegations of irregularities in allotting mining leases, and money laundering through shell companies.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court Monday allowed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea challenging a Jharkhand High Court order, setting aside the order against him in an illegal mining case.

The High Court had recently held the PIL seeking a probe against Soren in the alleged mining scam case as maintainable.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia pronounced the judgment today.

The row had started with the BJP accusing Soren of allocating a mining lease to his political advisor Pankaj Mishra and press advisor Abhishek Prasad. Mishra is in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him following raids conducted to unearth alleged illegal mining in the state.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:07:26 pm
