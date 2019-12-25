Jharkhand: Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt

JMM working president Hemant Soren arrives for a meet of party MLAs in Ranchi, Tuesday. (PTI) JMM working president Hemant Soren arrives for a meet of party MLAs in Ranchi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and staked claimed to form the government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi extended “unconditional support” to the pre-poll alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD.

“In a letter submitted to the Governor, it was stated that there is a support from the MLAs JMM, RJD, Congress and JVMP,” a press release issued by Raj Bhavan said.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Hemant will be held at 1 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. The announcement came after Hemant was elected JMM legislature party leader.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by former Marandi, which won three seats in the Assembly elections, extended “unconditional support” to the pre-poll alliance. In his letter to Hemant, Marandi wrote: “The Mahagathbandhan which is formed for the development of people of Jharkhand is in symmetry with our party’s oath. Therefore, keeping in mind the beneficial interests of people, we will give our unconditional support to the gathbandhan.”

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav accompanied Hemant to Raj Bhavan and was seen standing next to him when the alliance head handed the list of 50 newly elected MLAs to the governor. JMM president Shibu Soren, AICC in-charge R P N Singh, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and several other MLAs and leaders were present at Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Oraon resigned as Assembly Speaker after he lost from Sisai constituency, where he had contested on a BJP ticket. The three-party alliance won 47 of the state’s 81 Assembly seats in the results declared on Monday. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one. The JVM(P) was a part of the alliance before the Lok Sabha elections, but Marandi exited it to contest alone before the Assembly elections.—With PTI inputs

