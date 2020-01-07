Jharkhand: Hemant Soren orders 22 fast-track courts for POCSO, rape cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for the Assembly session, in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for the Assembly session, in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the setting up of 22 special fast-track courts to deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and rape cases in the state.

At a cabinet meeting, Soren also directed that necessary posts be created for judicial officers in these special courts in every district. He also ordered the creation of additional 154 posts for the functioning of these 22 courts.

Earlier, on the first day of a three-day session of the Legislative Assembly, Soren took oath as the representative of Barhait constituency, one of the two seats that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader won in the Assembly elections.

Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi administered the oath to Soren and the members of the 81-member House. Ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Satyanand Bhokta (RJD) also took the oath. Meanwhile, JMM’s Rabindra Nath Mahato has been nominated for the post of speaker.

After the session, Soren, while speaking to reporters, condemned the Sunday evening attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), terming it “unfortunate”.

“Iski jitni bhi ninda ki jaaye wo kam hai (Any amount of condemnation of the issue is not enough),” he added.

Regarding the new citizenship law, he said: “We are deliberating on it.”

