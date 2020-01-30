Jharkhand: Hemant Soren keeps Home portfolio

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI/File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI/File)

A day after the Jharkhand government expanded its Cabinet, portfolios were allocated to all ministers. Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren kept Home, Personnel Administrative reforms and Rajbhasha, and Cabinet Secretariat along with all other portfolios which have been not allocated to any other minister yet.

Congress MLA Alamgir Alam got Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development Ministry while party MLA Rameshwar Oraon got finance, food and public distribution system. Jamshedpur West MLA Banna Gupta of the Congress got health and family welfare.

JMM MLA Champai Soren got SC, ST and OBC welfare ministry and transport department while party MLA Haji Hussain Ansari was given minorities welfare department. Jagarnath Mahto got school education and literacy ministry while Jobha Majhi got women, child development and social security department.

RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta was given Labour Ministry.

