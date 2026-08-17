Jharkhand now cancels JSSC exam, orders ‘comprehensive inquiry’ into errors since 2014

Those who secured jobs through JSSC-CGL now staging protest outside Project Bhavan Secretariat.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Jharkhand now cancels JSSC exam, orders 'comprehensive inquiry' into errors since 2014All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)
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Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations, accepting a key demand of the protesting students.

“Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014,” Soren said. Jharkhand government will also constitute an examination reforms committee that will be headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said.

Those who had already secured jobs through JSSC-CGL were seen opposing the decision and staging a protest outside the Project Bhavan Secretariat soon after the announcement. The administration has deployed a large number of security personnel to control the protesters who have already secured jobs through JSSC-CGL.

The Lucknow-based TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations, including the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam. This comes after the arrest of Abhay Tiwari alias Manoj Kunmar Tiwari, a Block Supply Officer (BSO) in Godda district whom the CID alleges played a major role in the recruitment racket. According to investigators, Tiwari was simultaneously working as the Marketing Manager of TDPL, which has also come under scrutiny after being blacklisted by the Jharkhand government in May 2025 over examination-related non-compliance.

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Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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