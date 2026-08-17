Jharkhand now cancels JSSC exam, orders ‘comprehensive inquiry’ into errors since 2014

All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations, accepting a key demand of the protesting students.

“Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014,” Soren said. Jharkhand government will also constitute an examination reforms committee that will be headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

All examinations conducted through TDPL, a private testing and outsourcing firm at the centre of the examination row, will also be cancelled, Soren said.

Those who had already secured jobs through JSSC-CGL were seen opposing the decision and staging a protest outside the Project Bhavan Secretariat soon after the announcement. The administration has deployed a large number of security personnel to control the protesters who have already secured jobs through JSSC-CGL.