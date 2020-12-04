Jharkhand health review flags doctor shortage, lack of access

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File)

Jharkhand has only six doctors per lakh population and 85 per cent of its specialist doctor posts are lying vacant, the state government has found in a review which lays bare major gaps in healthcare access and delivery.

The health review is part of a series of departmental exercises ordered by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The gaps are critical given that they come amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed nearly 1,000 lives in the state.

Jharkhand has nearly 2,000 active cases and has reported more than one lakh positive cases in all.

The review documents, which The Indian Express has seen, say a total of 8,462 health sub-centres, primary health centres and community health centres are required in the state, but only 4,476 of these are functional. “There is a gap of 3,130 health sub-centres; 769 primary health centres; 87 community health centres in the state as per Indian Public Health Standards taking into account the last census,” state the documents.

As per the review, a quarter of the state’s population lacks access to institutional deliveries. Hazaribagh, Simdega, East Singhbhum and Ramgarh have the lowest percentage of institutional deliveries—under 60 per cent.

The worst figures were for specialist doctors. “Out of 994 positions, 860 remain vacant,” the review says.

