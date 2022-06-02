Jharkhand HC reserves order on maintainability of PIL against CM Soren

The High Court of Jharkhand on Wednesday reserved its order on the point of maintainability of the PIL seeking a probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren on transactions of some shell companies purportedly operated by his family members.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad concluded the hearing of the PIL, filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma, and will deliver the order on June 3.

The HC, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive of May 24, will decide if the PIL is maintainable before entering into merits of the petition.

Stating that the HC may “throw out the petitioner” in the PIL related to the shell companies case in view of shortcomings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday submitted that the court should keep the “petition” intact, as the cause espoused “needs to be examined”.

The court was hearing the issue of “maintainability” of the case, necessitated by the Supreme Court’s order.

Mehta’s submission came after Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the state government, and Mukul Rohatgi, representing Chief Minister Hemant Soren, both raised the issue of petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma’s credentials and questioned the source of his information that “only” talked about “suspicion” of money laundering.

Mehta said: “…If the petitioner is supposed to be thrown out, throw him out. I am not supporting him. (But) the cause which has been espoused needs to be examined…. Now it is not just his version…ED as an agency has also gathered details.”

He told the court, “Assuming that the HC PIL rules are not complied with either is full or partly…(but) will it take the jurisdiction away from the lordships when shocking facts are pointed out. Your lordships will not examine itsy-bitsy.”

Mehta also submitted that there is a “connection” between IAS officer Pooja Singhal and grant of various mining leases in Jharkhand.