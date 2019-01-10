Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in fodder scam cases

The Jharkhand High Court Thursday rejected the bail petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down the bail plea of Yadav, CBI lawyer Rajeev Sinha said. The same court had on January 4 reserved its order on the RJD supremo’s bail plea after hearing arguments of his counsel Kapil Sibal and that of the CBI.

Yadav is currently lodged in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister.

Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases.