Jharkhand HC pulls up cops for not making victim witness in POCSO case

The bench was hearing the bail application of the accused in the rape of a 13-year-old girl registered in 2018. The accused was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Wondering if the police was siding with the accused in a minor girl’s rape case, the Jharkhand High Court has severely reprimanded police authorities for not presenting the victim before the trial court for testimony despite its repeated orders.

The bench of Justice Anand Sen also directed the Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) to personally submit an affidavit within four weeks stating as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against four officials including the investigating officer (IO) and the DIG, Dumka, for violating the court orders. The bench was hearing the bail application of the accused in the rape of a 13-year-old girl registered in 2018. The accused was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.