Jharkhand HC issues notice to CM Hemant Soren for owning mining lease

The Jharkhand High Court Friday issued a notice to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a petition filed against him for owning a mining lease in Angara block in Ranchi district when he himself holds the Mining portfolio.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad Friday, while hearing the issue, said that “a serious matter” has been raised before the court and accordingly ordered to issue a notice to the respondent number seven, Hemant Soren.

A petition was filed in February by one Shiv Shankar Sharma, represented by Advocate Rajeev Kumar, on granting of stone chips mining lease in Ranchi last year. The petition stated that the High Court has been approached for an “appropriate direction to prosecute the Chief Minister (Hemant Soren)”, who is the Minister of Department of Mines, as he “misused” his office in getting the mining lease in his own name.

The petition also stated that Soren obtained a lease of 0.88 acre area in Angara block of Ranchi and a Letter of Intent had been issued by the Ranchi’s District Mining Office on June 16, 2021. The petition added that on September 9, Soren applied for environmental clearance of the said mine and that by September 18, the clearance was given by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. Soren also holds the Department of Environment and Forests.

During Friday’s hearing, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the state had committed “a mistake” and the lease has since been “surrendered”. He told the court that the state will file a detailed affidavit in this matter to list out their point of view.

In the same case, an interlocutory application has also been filed by the advocate Rajeev Kumar to ensure his safety as he had been threatened for filing the petition. In his petition Kumar alleged that Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan informed him that some people have planned to “destroy him both by killing him by contract killers and destroying his property through local officers”. This happened after public interest litigation was filed.

The High Court read through his petition and sought a response from Ranjan to which he said: “This petition has been filed to scandalise the situation.” The court said, “Be that as it may let a counter affidavit be filed.”