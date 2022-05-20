Jharkhand HC poser to govt: Can person accused of corruption file affidavit on behalf of State?

Can a person accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act be considered a competent authority to file an affidavit on behalf of the State, even if the person is out on bail? The question was deliberated upon in the Jharkhand High Court (HC) Thursday by a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad while hearing three PILs in which Chief Minister Hemant Soren is a respondent – the MGNREGA ‘scam’, the shell companies case and the mining lease scandal.

On May 17, while hearing the PIL filed against last year’s allotment of a mining lease to CM Soren, the bench said it was ‘intrigued’ to note that a counter-affidavit had been filed on behalf of the State by the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan, even though he was not a party to the proceedings. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan then replied that the DC Ranchi had filed the counter-affidavit because he held the post of an ‘authorised officer’. However, the matter took a different turn on Thursday when it was revealed to the HC through court records that Chhavi Ranjan is an accused in a 2015 PC Act case.

CJ Ravi Ranjan asked the Advocate General how an accused was allowed to serve an affidavit on behalf of the State, and that too in a “sensitive matter”. To this, AG Rajiv Ranjan replied that the trial against DC Chhavi Ranjan was still on and that he was out on bail. However, the court went on to rebuke the State.

“If the State says it is good, then… unko bana dijiye ACB ka secretary (then make him secretary of the Anti-Corruption Bureau).”

The case against Ranchi DC Chavvi Ranjan pertains to 2015, when five Sagwan trees and one Sisham tree, valued in lakhs, were allegedly illegally cut from the premises of the Koderma zila parishad. Chhavi Ranjan was then DC of Koderma. A case was registered at Markachho police station in Koderma, with the state ACB later taking over the investigation.

Although not named in the FIR, a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau stated that trees were cut allegedly at the behest of Chhavi Ranjan, following which then CM Raghubar Das granted ‘prosecution sanction’ against the 2011-batch IAS officer.

In 2016, Chhavi Ranjan filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Jharkhand HC. While hearing the bail plea, a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Bijay Singh noted how the then Deputy Development Commissioner of Koderma, one of the witnesses in the case, had accused Chhavi Ranjan of pressuring him to change his written statement and to not file a ‘named FIR’.

“…Keeping in view the conduct of the petitioner, he does not deserve the privilege of bail,” Justice Singh had said. However, the court later took a lenient stand and granted Chhavi Ranjan bail on the condition that he surrender his passport.

On Thursday, after reading the 2016 bail order of the High Court, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan said, “State being a prosecutor in the case (felling of trees)… at the same time the State is saying he is fit to file an affidavit. He is an accused. Under CrPC 164 statement was given by a witness, then DDC Koderma, that (DC) Ranjan had asked not to institute a named FIR and had also pressured him to change the statement of other witness…Kis tarah ka aadmi hai ye (What kind of person is he)?”

AG Rajiv Ranjan then said he would file a reply and argue on May 24. “…Since the officer [Chhavi Ranjan] is not there, it will not be proper to record this in the order.”