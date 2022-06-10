One dead as villagers in Jharkhand’s Gumla set ablaze two youths accused of rape

Villagers in Gumla district of Jharkhand set ablaze two youths accused of rape on Wednesday night, the police said. The two, aged 22 and 19, sustained severe burn injuries following which one succumbed while the other was under treatment in Ranchi, officers added.

According to the police, the survivor, whose age was being ascertained, was walking home with her mother when two bike-borne men abducted her and took her to a forest area where they allegedly raped her. The police said the two men and the girl belong to a tribal community in the region.

A police officer said, “After the incident, the villagers – the girl’s neighbours – became very violent and they poured kerosene and set the accused on fire. We are in the process of registering two FIRs.”

The police said one of the two men accused by the villagers of rape worked as an agent while the another was a student.

Calls and text messages sent to deputy commissioner (Gumla) Sushant Gaurav and superintendent of police (Gumla) Ehtesham Waquarib did not elicit any response on Thursday.