Jharkhand growth rate pegged at 7.8% this financial year, says economic survey

Jharkhand is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.8 per cent while the per capita income is estimated to be at Rs 58, 819 at constant prices this financial year, as per the latest Economic Survey presented during the budget session on Thursday. The report also said that the rate of inflation in Jharkhand – it was less than the national rate most of the time, till 2021 – also exceeded that of the country last year.

“It recorded a growth of 8.2 per cent in the financial year 2021-22. The real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state is estimated to grow by 7.8% in the current financial year, and 7.4 per cent in 2023-24. The real GSDP of the state is estimated to be 2,55,372 crore rupees in the year 2022-23 and 2,74,154 crore rupees in the year 2023-24,” said the Economic Survey report.

The report said that the state’s per capita income too had declined during the years of economic slowdown and Covid-induced lockdowns.

“The per capita income at constant prices – after being adjusted for inflation – increased from Rs 51,365 in FY 2020-21 and estimated to be at Rs 58,819 in FY 2023-22,” said the survey report. It further said that the per capita income of Jharkhand is one of the lowest in the country, and added that in 2000-01, the state stood at 26th position, and 2020-21 too, it was in the same position.

The rate of inflation also changed in Jharkhand as the report said that between January to October 2022, it remained above 6 per cent and only “marginally low” in November and December last year.

The report said that in Jharkhand, fuel, clothing and footwear prices have increased very sharply compared to other commodity groups during the last one and a half years, i.e. August 2021 to December 2022.

“The fuel inflation during this period, except for October 2022, remained in double digits. The prices of clothing and footwear increased at more than 7 per cent during this period. The combined weight of these two commodity groups is about 13.4 per cent in CPI, therefore, hike in their prices have influenced the inflation rate of the state substantially…The inflation rate in Jharkhand which has mostly remained less than that of the country exceeded between January 2022 and remained above it till June 2022 and almost equal to thereafter,” the report said.