Jharkhand to Greater Noida via Ahmedabad – journey of a teenage girl ‘trafficked, confined by couple’

A tribal minor from Jharkhand, allegedly trafficked at 14 on the promise of childcare work and education, was rescued from Greater Noida after nearly five years. While the girl has alleged she was made to do bonded labour and suffered physical abuse and exploitation, authorities said they are probing her claims.

In 2020, when the girl was in Class 8, a couple convinced her that they would take her to Gujarat for babysitting work and give her a chance to study in a bigger city.

Her elder sister told The Indian Express that the girl was alone at home when the couple took her away, and that their father was in the hospital attending to a family emergency. “They lied to her, saying that my father had permitted her to go with them to study further,” she said.

She said that the girl spoke to her family only a couple of times, but gradually she was not allowed to talk on the phone. “They (the couple) convinced us that my sister is fine and studying, and gave us excuses when we requested them to let her speak to us,” she said.

The girl was first taken to Ahmedabad, where she worked for around two-and-a-half years, before being shifted to Greater Noida, where she remained for another two-and-a-half years.

During this period, the family gradually lost contact with her. “Whenever we called, they would say she had gone out or was busy. Later, they stopped letting us speak to her altogether. Even during family deaths and weddings, there was no contact,” the sister said.

The case came to light on March 16, when the girl managed to call her sister using someone else’s phone. An official said that an FIR has been registered at Gautam Buddha Nagar against the couple under BNS sections of trafficking, assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Section 74), and voluntarily causing hurt under Section 115(2).

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Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl said that after going to Ahmedabad, the couple told her she would be allowed to continue her education, but that did not happen. Instead, she was made to take care of their children and do chores like cleaning the washrooms. “They forced me to work against my will. I never thought I would have to clean someone else’s toilet,” she alleged. “At first, they only yelled at me, but then they began hitting me, tying me up so I couldn’t escape and stuffing clothes in my mouth to keep me from screaming.”

“I was beaten for small mistakes. I have injury marks on my body… They would not let me step out or speak to anyone. I worked 18-19 hours every day. Even when I was sick or in pain, they forced me to work,” she alleged.

The rescue was carried out on March 19 with the help of her elder sister and the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour (NCCEBL), after which the girl was produced before authorities and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Advocate Vinod Kumar Singh, a member of the NCCEBL, said the girl will now be sent home to Jharkhand.

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Assistant Labour Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP), Suryansh Pandey said that as of now, she has been shifted to a One Stop Centre. “Though she was a minor when she was brought, the girl is now above 18 years of age, and a report has been submitted to the SDM. There is a complaint involving molestation and related charges, which will be investigated by the police,” he said.

Pandey said that the girl was paid through bank transfers, with around Rs 3.5 lakh in her account, and there were no restrictions on her movement.

However, the girl alleged that the labour department pressured her to change her statement and asked why she didn’t shout or call for help. “If someone puts clothes inside my mouth, how would I shout?” she alleged.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Gupta said the family is free to take her home. He said that so far, the case has not been classified as one of bonded labour. However, Nirmal Gorana, convenor of NCCEBL, said that if the girl has alleged that she was forced to work against her will, it should not be her burden to prove bonded labour.

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“If it is not a case of bonded labour, how can the authorities say so without a proper inquiry?” Singh said.