scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Jharkhand govt suspends mining secy Pooja Singhal, held in money laundering case

The ED arrested Pooja Singhal in a case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds during her tenure as deputy commissioner in Khunti in 2009-2010.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 3:27:45 pm
Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrives at ED office. (Twitter/ANI)

The Jharkhand government Thursday suspended mining secretary Pooja Singhal, a day after she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

Singhal was arrested in a case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds during her tenure as deputy commissioner in Khunti in 2009-2010. She was produced before a special court, which sent her to ED custody for five days.

The probe is linked to 16 FIRs registered against a former government junior engineer in 2010-2011, but the action comes at a time when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is under the scanner for allegedly allotting a mining lease in his favour and a plot of land to his wife.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On May 6, the ED had conducted raids at 18 locations in four states, including premises linked to the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, as part of its probe involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds.

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

According to the probe agency, raids were conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab, and unearthed various documents regarding assets and properties allegedly linked to Singhal.

The agency also recovered Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a Ranchi-based chartered accountant who is allegedly linked to Singhal, the sources said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement