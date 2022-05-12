Jharkhand govt suspends mining secy Pooja Singhal, held in money laundering case

The Jharkhand government Thursday suspended mining secretary Pooja Singhal, a day after she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

Singhal was arrested in a case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds during her tenure as deputy commissioner in Khunti in 2009-2010. She was produced before a special court, which sent her to ED custody for five days.

The probe is linked to 16 FIRs registered against a former government junior engineer in 2010-2011, but the action comes at a time when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is under the scanner for allegedly allotting a mining lease in his favour and a plot of land to his wife.

On May 6, the ED had conducted raids at 18 locations in four states, including premises linked to the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, as part of its probe involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds.