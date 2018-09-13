Jharkhand govt staff to get 4-day paid leave for blood donation

The Central government in January had approved four days leave annually for the same purpose. The Central government in January had approved four days leave annually for the same purpose.

Following the footsteps of the Central government, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Tuesday cleared four-day annual leave to its employees for blood donation. According to an official statement, the Cabinet decided to grant four-day leave annually to its employees for blood donation/apheresis donation. “The leave taken for such purpose would be counted as emergency leave,” the statement said.

According to the statement, to avail of the four leaves, an employee/official will have to donate blood at a government recognised blood bank or organisation and get a certificate to the same effect. “The leave would be sanctioned only after the employee produces the certificate,” said a senior official. Jharkhand requires an estimated 3.5 lakh blood units every year, but the collection falls short by around 1.9 lakh units, creating a shortfall that proves fatal for many.

Also, it sanctioned the leave for the purposes of apheresis donation. Earlier, no leave used to be sanctioned for apheresis donation.

