Jharkhand govt extends time-limit for Ram Navami procession till 10 pm

Jharkhand government Friday extended the time-limit for religious procession till 10 pm in view of the demands from various Ram Navami Puja committees and political parties.

The state government in its earlier order on March 30 permitted the processions till 6 pm.

The new order signed by the Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said: “…the religious procession shall conclude not later than 10 pm.”

The festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), right-wing outfits and a section of ruling parties’ leaders had demanded relaxation in time-limit and the number of people participating in the procession.

State Health minister Banna Gupta met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday and requested him to extend the time limit and give relaxation in the number of devotees in procession for Ram Navami festival.