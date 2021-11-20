Jharkhand govt, BRO meet to streamline worker recruitment

THE JHARKHAND government and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) held a meeting recently, breaking the deadlock of the last one-and-a-half years since migrant workers from the state alleged discrimination by the latter.

Some of the key suggestions at the meeting were: Empaneling an agency for recruiting workers from Dumka, and setting up of a Safe and Responsible migration Initiative centre in Ladakh which will extend support to migrant workers from the state and BRO.

The minutes of the meeting, which was held on October 29, were signed by Jharkhand Labour Secretary Prawin Topno on November 17.

“During discussion, the majority of stakeholders agreed that the current system of workers’ recruitment is not transparent and is based on ‘mates’. Most of the labourers are not aware of their rights…Hence, they are easily manipulated…the BRO as the principal employer should take cognizance of the conditions faced by these ‘nation builders’. However, BRO suggested that the government of Jharkhand should empanel labour recruitment agency and inform BRO,” said the minutes of the meeting. Mates are middlemen involved in coordinating labour supply.

Jharkhand also asked the BRO to share a complete database of migrant workers who died on duty and the compensation paid to their families in the past two years.