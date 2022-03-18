Jharkhand Governor returns Bill against mob lynching with two objections

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has returned the state’s Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021 — which was passed by the legislative Assembly nearly three months ago — with two objections, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said that the nature of the objections is yet to be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The issue of mob lynching came into focus in the state in 2019, when Tabrez Ansari was tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Dhatkidih village in Seraikela Kharsawan district on suspicion of theft. Ansari was seen in a video purportedly being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

In an amendment discussion of the anti-mob lynching Bill in December last year, BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal had raised the issue of the definition of the word “mob” and its possible misuse. BJP leaders had alleged that the Chief Minister was doing appeasement politics.

However, Soren countered the BJP, saying it was trying to confuse people. During an interaction with journalists, Soren had said: “They (BJP) are intellectual people who are confusing normal people. If we talk about Mob Lynching Act, tell me if it is a Muslim Lynching Act, Adivasi Lynching Act or Hindu Lynching Act? … A mob is a mob.”

The anti-mob lynching Bill was passed by voice vote in the state Assembly on December 21, 2021, and had been sent to the Governor for his assent.