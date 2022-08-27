Jharkhand ruling coalition MLAs en route Khunti as Soren waits for Governor to release EC’s disqualification order

Amid speculation that Jharkhand’s ruling coalition’s 49 MLAs maybe moved to neighbouring states, three buses with the legislators were in en-route to Khunti district as the suspense continued over the Election Commission of India’s order on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification.

The move comes as an attempt to deflect poaching by the Opposition. Recently three MLAs of the Congress party were arrested in West Bengal allegedly for planning to topple the government.

Chief Minister Soren faces disqualification under the Representation of People’s Act over a mining lease that he took on his own name despite holding the Mining and Environment portfolio. Since Friday, he has convened three marathon meetings to decide on the future course of action.

“The strategy is to wait for the governor to release EC’s order and we are prepared to deal with it. However, we still have to keep an eye on all MLAs. We are going to Latatu in Khunti to eat mutton and rice,” one of the MLAs on the bus said on the condition of anonymity.

Soren, on Friday, lashed out at the Centre for “unleashing” all constitutional agencies to “de-stabilise a democratically elected government”. He later tweeted, “The Centre has unleashed all agencies on me after I asked for legitimate Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues which are pending to the state. When they see that they cannot harm me, they are trying to harass ‘Guruji’ (Shibu Soren), who is in a certain age bracket, to get to me.” The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.