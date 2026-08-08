Protesters’ demand genuine: Jharkhand Minister after meeting JPSC aspirants

Protesters receive medical attention during an indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

A delegation of protesters met Jharkhand government representatives for a second time on Saturday amid ongoing students’ protest over alleged paper leak of the 14th JPSC exam.

After the fresh round of meeting, Jharkhand minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said the demands of the protesting aspirants were genuine.

“All the students’ demands are justified, and we will take up their issues with the Chief Minister. All their grievances will be addressed,” Yadav told reporters after the meeting. The students are demanding the cancellation of the JPSC exam, which is at the centre of the alleged paper leak row, among other things.