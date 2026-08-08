Protesters’ demand genuine: Jharkhand Minister after meeting JPSC aspirants

A delegation of protesters met Jharkhand government representatives for a second time on Saturday amid ongoing students’ protest over alleged paper leak of the 14th JPSC exam.
After the fresh round of meeting, Jharkhand minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said the demands of the protesting aspirants were genuine.
“All the students’ demands are justified, and we will take up their issues with the Chief Minister. All their grievances will be addressed,” Yadav told reporters after the meeting. The students are demanding the cancellation of the JPSC exam, which is at the centre of the alleged paper leak row, among other things.
Another minister, Dipika Pandey Singh, said the aspirants explained in detail their discrepancies in the recruitment processes.
Meanwhile, the students’ delegation said the government has assured them of a quick decision to resolve the issues. The protesters will continue until the demands are met, the students’ representatives said.
The second round of talks come as the talks between the government representatives and the protesters failed to offer any breakthrough. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on a hunger strike for over seven days over the alleged paper leaks.
झारखंड छात्र आंदोलन JPSC-JSSC भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भर्ती अभियान के तहत हमारा अनिश्चितकालीन सत्याग्रह आज 15वें दिन तथा भूख हड़ताल के सातवें दिन का संघर्ष शहीद निर्मल महतो के नाम समर्पित है।
शहीद निर्मल महतो ने झारखंड के अधिकार, अस्मिता और सम्मान के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया।… pic.twitter.com/v7nLwTiWTS
— Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 8, 2026
The first round of discussions between a 10-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and a government panel four state ministers and a senior bureaucrat met on Friday night. Following the talks, the students decided to continue their protest and hunger strike until their demands, including the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination.
The students have also warned that they would go ahead with their planned Vidhan Sabha march on August 10 if the government failed to fulfill their demands by Sunday.
Rupesh Kumar Pal, who has been on the hunger strike for five days, said, “Day by day, we are facing more health issues. Yesterday, we were feeling somewhat better, but today we are feeling much worse.”
Speaking on the meeting with government representatives, Pal said, “It seems that the struggle we are fighting is going to continue for some more time. Yesterday, when our delegation went there, the government representatives said that they were not previously aware of the extent of the paper leak and irregularities that have taken place.”
The students have been demanding the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.